Knights win 15th NACOBA sports gala Championship

The 15th edition of the NACOBA Sports Gala concluded today after a thrilling day of competition and celebration at the MUBS grounds in Nakawa. Sponsored by Guinness, the event brought together Namilyango College Old Boys from various generations, with 22 cohorts competing across 10 sports disciplines, including football, rugby, chess, scrabble, table tennis, volleyball, and basketball, among others. After intense matchups, the 2022 cohort, known as the Knights, emerged as the overall champions