Agricultural Financing : Value-addition projects in focus

Stanbic Uganda has announced plans to increase its financing of the agricultural sector to one trillion shillings in the near future. However, achieving this target will require greater policy alignment among government agencies and sector stakeholders, particularly around financing. In the last financial year, the bank invested over 400 billion shillings in the sector, with the largest share going to enterprises involved in value addition and exports. Racheal Nabisubi reports.