UBOS household survey indicates overall poverty drops, urban poverty rises

The number of Ugandans living below the poverty line now stands at 7 million, a drop from 8.3 million in 2019/20, according to the National Household Survey 2023/24 released by UBOS. Rural areas still have the largest burden, with 5.3 million people living in poverty compared to 1.7 million in urban areas. However, the urban poverty figures have risen from 1.3 million in 2019/20 to the current 1.7 million.