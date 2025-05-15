New tourism development strategy targets $50 billion by 2040

The Uganda Tourism Board, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched a five-year National Destination Marketing Strategy aimed at attracting high-value visitors, those who spend more per trip. This comes in response to the government’s ambitious goal of growing the country’s economy to half a trillion dollars by 2040, with tourism expected to contribute 10% a significant leap from its current $2 billion contribution. Achieving this target will require the tourism sector to grow 25-fold.