Bika tournament enters group stages

The Buganda Bika tournament has entered group stages after numerous round of 32 return leg fixtures at different playgrounds. Among the teams that have progressed to the group stages are the 2023 champions Ndiga Clan that has beaten Njovu clan 5-2 on aggregate at Kibuli Secondary School playground. Other clans that have progressed to group stages include Nkima, Ngabi-Nyunga, Mbogo, Mpindi among others .