Court concludes hearing in Kawempe North Election petition

The hearing of the evidence in the election case filed by NRM candidate Faridah Nambi, challenging the victory of NUP candidate Erias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola in the Kawempe North by-election, has concluded today. Two witnesses who were set to testify against Nalukoola were dropped, and their affidavits were removed from the record. This means that Nambi had nine witnesses, while Nalukoola only had two. The petition, as reported by BETTY MUDONDO, revolves around allegations of voter bribery, violence, and widespread irregularities in the March 2025 by-election.