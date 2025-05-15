Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Tanga's mediation collapses as ex-Minister Kiyingi loses in Bugabula South NRM elections
  • 2 National Another Bobi Wine bodyguard 'violently abducted'
  • 3 National ‘Bye-bye Museveni’ prayer campaign unveiled to end four-decade corruption, human rights abuse
  • 4 National Two fined for impersonating Kampala businessman
  • 5 National MP Nalukoola grilled over Kawempe North by-election