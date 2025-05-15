Companies urged to prioritize data security

Nation Media Group Board Chair, Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, has called on companies to prioritize robust data protection measures and adopt employee incentive systems to unlock greater value from organizational data. His remarks were echoed by Patrick Ayota, Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), who emphasized the transformative power of technology for business growth and economic advancement. They were speaking at the 2025 C-Suite Forum for CEOs and CFOs, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda.