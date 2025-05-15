Stalled road construction: affected communities call for action

The issue of stalled roadworks has raised concerns among residents, particularly those whose daily routines rely heavily on public transportation.NTV’s Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde traversed various parts of the city today to assess the state of ongoing road projects. In several areas, including Old Masaka Road, residents expressed frustration and urged the government to speed-up repairs especially around the bridge,citing increased transport difficulties and disruption to livelihoods.