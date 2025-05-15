First round of National Basketball League concluded

Sommet finished the first round of the National Basketball League (NBL) on a winning note after a well-earned 66-50 victory over Livingstone in a game played last night at YMCA Court in Wandegeya. The newcomers, who have shown flashes of promise in their debut top-flight campaign, held a narrow 28-26 lead at halftime. Mark Ngobi starred for Sommet with a game-high 20 points, and capped his night with 13 rebounds to complete a double-double. With five wins under their belt, Sommet will take confidence into the second round, hoping to build on what has been a commendable start to life in the NBL.