Kitara’s Denis Omedi crowned footballer of February

Kitara FC striker Denis Omedi has been crowned the February player of the month at the real Stars Awards held today at Lugogo. Omedi beat off competition from KCCA FC forward Muhammad Shaban and NEC FC defender Joseph Dhata to win the accolade. This after his impressive performance for Kitara FC that saw the Hoima based side win all the games in the month with the assistance of the five goals he scored in four games. Other outstanding performers including women rugby player Emily Lekuru, Motorsport driver Jas Mangat and Kabadi's Douglas Mulalira, were also rewarded.