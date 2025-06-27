Tanga Odoi accuses Tororo politicians of stirring tensions ahead of NRM primaries

The chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission, Fred Tanga Odoi, has accused politicians in Tororo of "going mad" whenever party primaries approach. Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi, has called on the party chairperson to bar Tanga Odoi from overseeing the elections in the district, accusing him of lacking impartiality. Opendi made the scathing allegations while appearing for nomination as the NRM flag bearer for the Tororo District Woman Parliamentary seat.