Kamwenge district to get billion shilling sports complex

The community around the Lwamanja refugee camp in Kamwenge district will benefit from a 4 billion shillings sports complex funded by the World Bank to provide recreational opportunities and develop sports talent among refugees and the host population. The complex includes a football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging track, pavilions, and multiple restrooms. The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, inaugurated the complex and emphasized the importance of proper maintenance and management.