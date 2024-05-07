Heathens' Captain Wokorach wins Fortbet Real Star Award

Heathens' captain, Micheal Wokorach, will have more reasons to fight harder in his club's Rugby Premier League semifinal game after winning the Fortbet Real Star award for April. Wokorach’s brilliant performances saw Heathens finish the Uganda Rugby League regular season unbeaten last month, during which he also won the Player of the Match award against Impis Rugby Club. Other athletes who were awarded include KCCA’s forward, Shaban Muhammad, and boxer Farahat Manirola