Ex-Coach blames selection, firings for She Cranes' slump

Uganda’s netball team, the She Cranes, had a dismal performance at the Netball Nations Cup in England, falling to South Africa, Malawi, and England before booking a third-place playoff against Malawi. Now, former coach Fred Mugerwa says poor team selection and the unceremonious sacking of coaches are partly to blame for the team’s slump.