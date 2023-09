EAC Secretary General lauds Pamoja bid team

The East Africa Community Secretary General Peter Mathuka has joined the lauded Pamoja bid team for securing the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals in the region. Mathuki who is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York says his office will now engage the respective nation to waive visas for the fans coming from other countries of Africa to enable them to access the host nations without any hustle.