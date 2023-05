Buhimba United Saints defeat Kibanjwa United 2-0

Kitara region side league Buhimba United Saints football club defeated Kibanjwa United by 2-0 to improve their chances of joining the Fufa big league next season. The two teams, which are tied at 49 points are competing to top the Albert group to qualify for Kitara region play-offs in the road to Fufa Big League. Both teams are remaining with only two games to end the season, to determine who advances.