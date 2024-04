50 participants set for charity cycling race

An 80 kilometre race from Kampala Post Office to Jinja Post Office will be taken on by different individuals, with the aim of raising funds to buy prosthetic limbs and pay for emergency surgery for amputees. Over 50 participants will tomorrow take part in cycling, running and walking in the fourth edition of the event that has been flagged off today in Lugogo. The event is also aimed at creating road safety awareness.