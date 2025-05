Uganda Martyrs Rubaga reaches USSSA boys' football round of 16

Uganda Martyrs Rubaga progressed to the round of 16 after defeating Standard High School in the ongoing USSSA Ball Games One Boys' Football tournament. In other fixtures, reigning East Africa champions Amus College were eliminated by Green Light Islamic School, while St. Mary's Kitende and Kawempe Muslim defeated Bishop Comboni and Kisozi, respectively.