Government pleased with Hoima stadium construction progress

The Local Organizing Committee for CHAN 2025 and AFCON 2027 visited the Hoima City Stadium, currently under construction, as one of the venues that will host games when Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The work, which began in late September and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, will result in a multipurpose complex that will also include indoor sports facilities for disciplines such as basketball, netball, volleyball, and swimming.