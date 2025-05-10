Family of missing bus crash victim threatens to sue YY Coaches

Days after a bus crash in Buikwe, the family of the Manafwa District Service Commission chairperson, Canon Jimmy Musimbi, is still waiting for news of their loved one, who is said to have perished in the disaster. However, his body has been missing since the crash occurred. The family is now considering taking the management of YY Coaches to court to explain what happened to Canon Musimbi's body. The Bishop of Mbale Diocese, John Wilson Nandah, has added his voice to calls for a forensic investigation into the accident to determine how many people died in the crash and how many were on board at the time.