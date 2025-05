Pope Leo's brothers reflect on his lifelong dream, rise to Papacy

Two days after he was installed as Pope Leo, his brothers Louis and John Prevost are excited about their now more famous sibling and can't stop talking about him and the life they shared. The brothers, who frequently speak by phone, confirm that their youngest brother has always wanted to be a priest, and his election as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church is just another step in that journey.