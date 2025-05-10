MPs unhappy at state of country’s power plants

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has stated that the current power shortages being experienced in the country are a result of upgrades to the power infrastructure. These upgrades are necessary to better serve Ugandans, as the existing infrastructure was inherited from UMEME. The Ministry also mentioned that power blackouts are normal during this process and that there are currently no means to provide alternative power sources during the works. This information was shared with Members of Parliament on the Natural Resources and Environment Committee during their visit to power plants in Butambala, Masaka, Isingiro, and other areas.