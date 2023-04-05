Vipers SC settle for 2-2 draw against Maroons in Uganda Premier League

Star Times Uganda Premier League defending Champions Vipers Sports Club have dropped two points on their return into local action following a month-long sabbatical while they were engaged in the CAF champions league group stage games. The Venoms who last appeared in the league on 21 February today settled for a 2-all draw away to Maroon Football Club at the Luzira Prisons grounds. Today's encounter also marked coach Alex Isabirye's first league game since he took over from Brazilian Antonio Bianchi. At Akiibua stadium in Lira, KCCA FC registered a 2nd consecutive 1-all draw in the league with home side Blacks power football Club. Action at Metha Stadium in Lugazi saw URA FC beat Wakiso Giants 2-1 to secure a second consecutive league win.