Dr. Ken Chapman bids farewell after 45 years in Uganda

American citizen Dr. Ken Chapman, who has been a dentist in Uganda for 45 years, has decided to officially return to his homeland. While in Uganda, he met many Ugandans, whom he describes as welcoming and unconditionally loving people, though with vulnerabilities to various diseases. He is happy that the one who came as Ken Chapman leaves as Ken Chapman Kigozi. Daniel Kibet reports.