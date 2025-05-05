Funding shortfall stalls Busaabala-Ntebe expressway project

The Ministry of Transport says the lack of funds has hampered the construction of the Busaabala-Ntebe Expressway, including the area where Rajiv Ruparelia died on Saturday. Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala told NTV that the road construction work stalled last year in September, with the government owing the contractor. The development comes amid complaints about the government's delay in completing the road, which residents say has now become a shambles.