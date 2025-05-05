High Court adjourns Nambi's case against Nalukoola

The High Court has adjourned a case in which Faridah Nambi is seeking the court to set aside affidavits for two witnesses in Erias Nalukoola's camp to Friday, 9th May 2025. This follows reports that the witnesses shifted their allegiance from Nambi to Nalukoola after initially agreeing to testify in favor of the NRM candidate. Nambi, who lost the March Kawempe North by-election to NUP's Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, has since contested the outcome and wants the court to nullify Nalukoola's victory and order fresh polls. She accuses her opponent of orchestrating voter bribery and chaos ahead of election day.