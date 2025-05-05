NRM suspends yellow book in Lwemiyaga and Mawogola West elections

Sections of the NRM party have elected to suspend the Yellow Book, or party register, in the village elections in Lwemiyaga and Mawogola West constituencies in Sembabule District. This decision follows complaints from party members in these areas who claimed that the lists might have been tampered with. Yesterday, NRM's organizer for Lwemiyaga, Boogere Matovu, reportedly went missing along with the party’s voter register, also known as the Yellow Book. Elsewhere, Mawogola West district officials also expressed fears that the party’s membership lists had been tampered with.