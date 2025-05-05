Uganda Breweries on trends, farming & EV future

We sit down for an exclusive interview with the Managing Director of Uganda Breweries to unpack the latest trends transforming the beverage industry. Plus, a ground report on agriculture — we speak with a leading agronomist about the evolving use of fertilizer in Uganda and what it means for farmers and food security. And in a bold move toward green innovation, Uganda’s investment in its first electric vehicle plant is showing signs of promise, as regional demand for eco-friendly passenger buses begins to rise.