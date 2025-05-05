Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Tributes flow as KCCA clears Rajiv Ruparelia’s cremation
  • 2 National Buganda rallies MPs, gov’t to back coffee campaign, emwanyi terimba
  • 3 National Third-party insurance vital for crash victims – Gen Katumba
  • 4 National Lawyers of hawker accused of degrading Muhoozi grill state witness  
  • 5 National Scores reported dead after Mbale-bound bus overturns, catches fire