Eddie Mutwe charged with assault and theft

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi's bodyguard, Eddie Ssebuwufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, has been charged with six offenses, including assault and theft, before the Masaka Magistrate's Court. Ssebuwufu, who appeared to be walking with difficulty, was brought to the Masaka Magistrate's Court at around 1 p.m., amid heavy security.