Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mukono man who married seven wives at once adds an eighth
  • 2 National Strike erupts at Ntare School over homosexuality allegations
  • 3 National Prof. Mugagga calls for early talent identification through school sports
  • 4 National IGG orders action against Mbulamuti officials over missing Shs27m
  • 5 National Museveni hails Rhoda Kalema as national symbol of women’s liberation