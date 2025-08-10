Ugandans urged to embrace technical skills

Uganda's unemployment crisis poses a significant threat to the country's economic growth, social stability, and future prosperity. With a youths population comprising over 75% of the total population, the need for sustainable and effective solutions to address unemployment has never been more pressing. Amidst this challenge, Ugandans have been urged to embrace technical skills as a vital tool in the fight against unemployment. By acquiring in-demand technical skills, Ugandan youths can unlock new opportunities, enhance their employability, and drive economic growth.