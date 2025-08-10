Muhoozi meets Kiir, will the peace talks resolve border conflicts?

Now shifting focus to regional matters, the meeting between the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and South Sudan's President, Salva Kiir, could go a long way in solving the recurrent border-related issues between Uganda and South Sudan. Gen. Muhoozi's trip to Juba on Saturday followed deadly clashes between Ugandan and South Sudanese soldiers that resulted in casualties on both sides, according to reports. In the following report, NTV's Daniel Kibet breaks down how the conflict arose and how authorities in Juba and Kampala have handled the situation.