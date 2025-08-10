Dr. Mutumba urges sports to support children’s mental health

Concerned about the negative impact of domestic conflicts on children's mental health, Dr. Safina Mutumba, a specialist in early childhood education and development at the Ministry of Education and Sports, has urged parents to encourage their children to participate in a variety of sports. Speaking during the Twinbrook Schools Sports Day, an event that featured activities such as athletics, Dr. Mutumba highlighted that sports can play a crucial role in helping children cope with mental health challenges caused by external stressors at home.