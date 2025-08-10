Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Kony’s absence leaves defence lawyers in a fix
  • 2 National Patients with NCDs overwhelm health facilities in Bugisu region
  • 3 National Fare-thee-well, heroine Kalema
  • 4 National Cities, municipalities to benefit from new World Bank project
  • 5 National MPs, district officials clash over unpaid youth loans