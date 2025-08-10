Disability is not inability, Betty Kaali Cheptoyek now ready for general elections

Betty Kaali Cheptoyek, aged 41, was recently declared the NRM flag bearer for Woman MP of Kapchorwa District after a rerun election held on the 31st of last month. The earlier election had been canceled due to irregularities. She won a highly contested race against four other women. Cheptoyek currently serves as the District Female Councilor representing people with disabilities, having been elected unopposed in 2021. She has now chosen to relinquish the special interest group slot and aims to compete for the constituency seat.