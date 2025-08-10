Team Harima wins third leg of I&M Bank Katogo Golf series

Team Harima, consisting of Moses Ochole and Mulungi Sseruwo, emerged as champions of the third leg of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series 2025 held at Entebbe Golf Club. Played in the 'Daytona' format, where teams could choose their best score on each hole, the pair posted 609 points, earning two RwandAir tickets and other prizes. The event attracted 172 players, making it the most attended leg in the series. The series will return for the season finale on November 29.