Opportunity bank’s Charity Run promotes climate action, celebrates 30 years

Hundreds of runners successfully completed the 10km and 5km charity run today with the theme "Planting Hope, Growing Change, Greening the Future." The theme is an initiative by Opportunity Bank to bring communities together to raise awareness about climate change, promote environmental conservation, and support reforestation efforts across Uganda. Since its inception in 2024, the run has resulted in the planting of over 3,000 trees in 66 targeted schools, with more than 3,000 students directly participating in tree-planting activities, among other accomplishments. The run kicked off at Opportunity Bank's headquarters in Kamwokya, where they also celebrated 30 years of service.