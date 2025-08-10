Four students narrowly escape death over gay accusations in Ntare school

Four students at Ntare School narrowly escaped death last night after being attacked by fellow students who accused them of promoting homosexuality. Two of the students were rescued by school administrators, while the other two managed to flee the school grounds on their own. The incident sparked a violent strike by enraged students, who also turned against the head prefect, suspecting he had knowledge of others allegedly involved in similar acts. In the chaos, parts of the school, including the administration block and dormitories, were vandalized. The school administration called in police, who were able to restore order.