Kiteezi Tragedy; KCCA yet to fully take over Buyala landfill

In a related development, KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki has defended the accumulation of garbage at the recently commissioned Buyala Landfill in Mpigi District. She stated that the authority cannot upgrade the landfill to modern standards until they have paid off the landlord. According to the land purchase agreement between KCCA and the owner of the Buyala Landfill, KCCA is only allowed to use 50 acres out of the total 230 acres until the full land cost has been paid.