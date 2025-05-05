Gayaza parish wins Church of Uganda fathers' union tournament

Gayaza Parish emerged as the overall winners of the annual Church of Uganda Fathers' Union tournament, held at the Gayaza Church of Uganda Primary School grounds. They triumphed over Kkungu Parish with a 5-4 win on penalties in a thrilling final. The tournament featured six parishes competing in football, volleyball, and athletics. As champions, Gayaza Parish will now go on to represent the Gayaza Archdeaconry at the diocesan level. Defending champions Kanyanya Parish were eliminated in the semi-finals and are now determined to correct their mistakes and make a strong comeback next year.