Workers' Organizations criticize government's response to underpaid civil servants

Three workers' organizations believe that the Central Government should focus on how to tackle the plight of underpaid civil servants rather than silencing them through arrests and prosecution. This follows the arrest of Stanley Kisambira, a driver attached to the Judiciary, who shared an audio recording complaining about poor pay and warning of dire consequences because of the stress exerted on him. According to the Uganda Police, Kisambira has recorded a statement owning the audio recording.