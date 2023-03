Women Excelling: DR. Kityo is involved in scientific research for HIV/AIDs

While there are many outstanding women in Uganda, there aren't many like Dr Cissy Kityo who has spent more than three decades finding scientific answers to the HIV and AIDS question. Dr Kityo is the Executive Director of the Joint Clinical Research Center. She spoke to NTV's Edward Muhumuza about her outstanding career and how she and others have set their mind on getting a cure for HIV/AIDS.