What the improvement in Uganda’s Human Development Index ranking means

Having moved seven positions to a lower middle status on the human development index scale as per the UNDP report released on Wednesday does not mean that Uganda is now in the middle-income status. Rather, it implies that the quality of life for most Ugandans has improved. Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, a seasoned economist says that the Human Development Index report does not only consider income earned per individual as is the case with the World Bank but looks at access to education, health care and life expectancy among other issues. However, being in a lower middle-income economy means that the country can no longer get concessional loans from the World Bank.