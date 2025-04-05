West Nile leaders raise alarm over declining donor support for refugees

Leaders in the West Nile region have expressed concern over the decreasing donor support for refugees in the area. These leaders warn that the situation is becoming increasingly dire, with the region already under immense pressure due to limited resources. The recent food ration cuts by the World Food Programme have worsened food insecurity, further stressing the already fragile situation. The concerns were raised during a meeting with leaders from South Sudan, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Koboko. Uganda is currently home to over 1.8 million refugees, with approximately 900,000 residing in the 28 refugee settlements across West Nile.