WAY OF THE CROSS :Religious leaders decry corruption, crime

Christian religious leaders in Uganda have decried the increasing greed for money, which they say is tearing the country apart. Through their umbrella body, the Uganda Joint Christian Council, the leaders say this greed is what has catapulted vices like corruption and land grabbing into the nooks of society. These sentiments came up during Friday’s Joint Christian commemoration of the Way of the Cross in Kampala.