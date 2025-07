Excitement builds as CHAN 2025 nears kickoff

With barely a week to the official opening ceremony of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship, excitement is building up across the three East African nations—Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya. Twenty-four teams will participate in this year’s tournament, which officially kicks off this Saturday in Dar es Salaam. Tonight, we profile the defending champions, Senegal, who arrived in East Africa earlier to participate in the Three Nations Pre-CHAN Tournament.