Emyooga Program transforms lives in Uganda’s informal sector

When the Ugandan government rolled out the Emyooga program in 2019, critics dismissed it as just another political token. But for hundreds of ordinary Ugandans, especially those in the informal sector, the initiative has quietly transformed livelihoods, turning financial struggles into stories of ownership and hope. From boda boda riders upgrading their motorcycles to fruit vendors becoming landowners, the Kamwokya I Ward Boda Boda Emyooga SACCO stands out as a shining example of what can happen when people come together, save what they can, trust one another, and work hand in hand to create real change in their lives.