Amasiinya: The beloved delicacy of Ssese Islands

Palm weevil larvae, locally known in the Ssese Islands as Amasiinya, are a popular delicacy prepared for important visitors. Amasiinya is a good source of protein, amino acids, iron, and zinc and can be eaten in various ways, including fried, boiled, roasted, or as an ingredient in stews. Each larva costs between 1,000 and 1,500 shillings, indicating the value the islanders attach to this snack. Patrick Ssenyondo brings us this story. This content may be disturbing or sensitive to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.