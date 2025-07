Prof. Kanyeihamba laid to rest with six-gun salute

Retired Supreme Court judge and prominent legal scholar, Professor George Wilson Kanyeihamba, was honoured with a six-gun salute as he was laid to rest today in recognition of his service to the nation. He was buried at his home in Buziga, Kampala, by his wishes. He has been eulogized as someone who relentlessly championed the cause for a better Uganda.