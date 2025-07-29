Calls to break trade barriers as Uganda eyes regional growth

The government has been commended for its efforts to increase Uganda’s access to regional and global markets, but deep-rooted structural challenges continue to hold back the country’s full potential. Speaking at the Breaking Barriers to Trade Conference 2025, Ms. Annette Kiconco, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Dfcu Bank, emphasized the urgent need for collective action to eliminate persistent bottlenecks, open up regional markets, and firmly position Uganda as a key player on Africa’s economic stage. Betty Ndagire reports.