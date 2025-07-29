NRM candidates challenge primary election results

With the launch of petitions at the NRM Electoral Commission Tribunal today, some candidates are disputing the outcomes of the recently concluded internal elections. These elections showcased a wide range of results—some candidates comfortably secured the party’s ticket, others barely made it through, and a few incumbents were unexpectedly ousted in surprising upsets. Our reporter, David Ijjo, highlights some of the top-performing candidates in the primaries. Were their victories a reflection of genuine support, or simply a stroke of luck? David, take it away.