UNOC, Vivo Energy partner to boost LPG infrastructure

The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has signed an Early Project Activities Agreement (EPAA) with Vivo Energy to develop Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) infrastructure at Kabalega Industrial Park. This partnership marks a significant step toward utilizing Uganda’s oil resources for cleaner energy alternatives. According to UNOC CEO Proscovia Nabbanja, the agreement will initiate the planning and design phases to harness the LPG potential from Uganda’s expanding oil fields. Vivo Energy’s move is part of its broader $550 million commitment to clean energy, made in collaboration with its parent company Vitol at the 2024 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa. Ronah Nahabwe reports.